Local golfers were thankful to be playing again as golf courses across Pennsylvania opened back up on Friday after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courses re-opened, with authorization from Governor Tom Wolf, and with new procedures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Golfers at local courses in the Lehigh Valley expressed appreciation to be able to play again, even if they weren't playing at their best. They also acknowledged that they won't take it for granted after seeing it go away before.