After the cancellation of the PIAA's spring sports season, many thought there wouldn't be a baseball season this year and a final campaign for those team's seniors here in the Lehigh Valley. As the state continues its phased re-opening from coronavirus restrictions, there also is an emergence of hope for baseball in the Lehigh Valley this summer.
Event organizer Dan Villanti put together a 32-team tournament that is comprised of nearly all the teams in the East Penn Conference as well as the Colonial League. Additionally, teams from the PAC and Suburban One are also in the mix. The multi-day event is slated to take place in August, if they are able to hold it.
The greater Lehigh Valley region needs to be in the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's phased re-opening plan for the tournament to happen, according to Villanti. He stated that health and safety of everyone involved is the top priority for the event.
The tournament would take place over four days, feature pool play, a 16-team playoff, and then ultimately a championship contest.
Many are hoping the event happens, and if it does, Villanti will have a lot of help.
"Just from Facebook, I've had so many people reach out and say, 'how can I help?' Which, to me, is exactly what the event is based off of. It's based on kids, based on community - which, really, is what the Lehigh Valley's always been," Villanti noted. "So, I'm not surprised - but generally, I was super happy to see how many people were willing to help."