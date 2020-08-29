The upcoming high school football season across the local region will be a unique one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night would have been the start of the 2020 campaign, but it will be a few more weeks until the Friday night lights are turned on across Pennsylvania.
Locally, the Schuylkill League will be the first conference to begin high school football as its season begins on September 11. That is the first possible day of play, according to the PIAA's start dates for this delayed season. The rest of the local leagues either further delayed their starts or canceled their fall seasons completely.
Berks County teams will begin league play on September 18 followed by the Colonial League, which begins its league schedule on September 25. October 2 is slated to be opening night for high school football in New Jersey, the EPC, as well as the Suburban One League.
The ChesMont canceled its fall sports season.