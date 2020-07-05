Following the cancellation of the spring 2020 PIAA sports season due to COVID-19, a local high school baseball tournament was announced a few weeks later to give local players a chance to compete this year. Now the same happened for local softball teams.
A 16-team high school softball tournament featuring teams comprised of squads from Lehigh Valley high schools is set to take place in mid-July at Northwest Little League fields in Bethlehem. Freedom's head coach, Michele Laubach, helped lead the efforts to form the event.
Since the tournament is not affiliated with PIAA, teams won't be able to wear their usual high school jerseys. Sponsorships have been secured by tournament officials to get alternate jerseys created and the support from the community has been overwhelming.
The following teams are set to compete: Freedom, Central Catholic, Nazareth, Bangor, Notre Dame G.P., Northern Lehigh, Pocono Mountain East, Pen Argyl, Parkland, Bethlehem Catholic, Stroudsburg, Easton, Northampton, Liberty, Salisbury, and Wilson.