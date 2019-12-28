Local players in the Big Ticket coverage area landed on the all-state football teams for the 6A, 4A, and 2A levels from the 2019 season, which were released on Saturday. The all-state selections for 5A, 3A, and 1A were released on Friday.
Below is a complete list of the 6A, 4A, and 2A teams, with local players denoted in italics and bold.
2019 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville
COACH OF THE YEAR: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 195 senior
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 210 junior
Will Howard, Downingtown West – 6-4, 215 senior
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 160 junior
Anthony Harris, Nazareth – 6-3, 187 senior
RUNNING BACK
Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-8, 165 junior
Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West – 5-8, 160 senior
Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 190 senior
Nahjee Adams, Easton Area – 5-11, 180 junior
Dresyn Green, State College – 5-9, 160 junior
WIDE RECEIVER
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 190 junior
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 185 senior
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-9, 175 junior
Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy – 6-2, 187 senior
TIGHT END
Nathan Lusk, State College – 6-3, 225 senior
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland – 6-5, 300 senior
Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-4, 305 senior
Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin – 6-5, 266 senior
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley – 6-5, 290 senior
Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-2, 285 senior
Addison Darcy, State College – 6-3, 300 senior
ATHLETE
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 175 junior
Trey Blair, Haverford – 5-11, 190 senior
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
A.J. Beatty, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-5, 260 senior
Elliott Donald, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-2, 230 junior
Jake Wilson, Nazareth – 6-3, 234 senior
Elijah Jeudy, Northeast – 6-3, 233 junior
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg – 6-4, 325 junior
LINEBACKER
Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 senior
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin – 6-0, 196 junior
Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg – 6-0, 210 senior
Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-1, 225 senior
Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS – 6-1, 220 senior
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley – 6-0, 210 junior
DEFENSIVE BACK
Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-10, 180 senior
Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 220 junior
Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth – 5-11, 167 senior
Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin – 6-1, 178 senior
SPECIALIST
Jon Opalko, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-10, 160 senior
ATHLETE
Isaiah Edwards, State College – 6-0, 211 senior
Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn – 6-2, 210 senior
--
2019 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 200 senior
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-5, 210 senior
Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 180 senior
Naman Alemada, South Fayette – 6-5, 200 junior
RUNNING BACK
Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson – 5-11, 185 senior
Lenny Kelley, Dallas – 5-10, 175 senior
Savion Harrison, York Suburban – 5-9, 170 senior
CJ Funk, Bellefonte – 6-0, 215 senior
WIDE RECEIVER
Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 senior
Luke DelGaudio, Dallas – 6-2, 175 senior
Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 175 senior
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 186 sophomore
TIGHT END
Josh Parra, Milton Hershey – 6-5, 212 senior
OFFENSIVE LINE
Josh Balara, Dallas – 6-2, 290 senior
Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 280 junior
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 290 senior
Garth Barclay, York Suburban – 6-7, 255 senior
Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 285 senior
ATHLETE
Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 185 senior
Jaelen Carson, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 178 senior
D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter – 5-7, 155 junior
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 265 senior
Taylor Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 255 senior
Mason Laubach, Berwick – 6-2, 244 junior
Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey – 6-3, 225 senior
Eric Montes, Berwick – 6-0, 230 senior
LINEBACKER
Jaheim Williams, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 210 junior
Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll – 6-2, 220 senior
Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 230 senior
Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-9, 172 senior
Joey Ferraro, Pottsville – 5-11, 195 senior
Michael Snowden, University Prep – 6-2, 190 senior
DEFENSIVE BACK
Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 185 senior
Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 195 junior
Mason Barnes, Pottsville – 6-1, 175 senior
Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 senior
SPECIALIST
Cam Guess, Belle Vernon – 6-0, 190 senior
ATHLETE
Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County – 5-10, 170 junior
Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg – 6-1, 190 senior
--
2019 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Julian Fleming, WR, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Duke Johncour, Avonworth
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 210 senior
Kellan Stahl, Richland – 5-11, 190 sophomore
Zack Swartz, Washington – 6-3, 200 senior
Caelan Bender, Wilmington – 5-10, 180 junior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-2, 178 junior
RUNNING BACK
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 205 senior
Jax Miller, Avonworth – 6-1, 183 senior
Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 205 senior
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-8, 175 sophomore
Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley – 5-9, 186 senior
Damien Landon, Troy – 6-0, 220 sophomore
WIDE RECEIVER
Razen Reyes, Riverside – 6-3, 180 senior
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 210 senior
Gabe Davis, Minersville – 6-1, 170 junior
Zahmere Robinson, Washington – 6-0, 170 senior
TIGHT END
Junior McConahy, Wilmington – 6-4, 205 senior
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 220 senior
OFFENSIVE LINE
Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 235 senior
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington – 6-2, 289 junior
Jack Imbt, Troy – 6-0, 286 senior
Jake Chimiak, Wilmington – 6-3, 280 junior
Josh Elm, Avonworth – 6-4, 268 senior
Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley – 6-3, 250 senior
ATHLETE
Caleb Burke, Richland – 6-1, 180 senior
Steve Borgia, Dunmore – 5-10, 175 senior
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Cole Schankweiler, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 310 senior
Mike Petrof, Ligonier Valley – 6-2, 275 senior
Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis – 6-1, 270 senior
Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge – 6-0, 236 senior
Zahki Marshall, Washington – 6-0, 295 senior
LINEBACKER
Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 200 senior
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 senior
Jordan Nelson, Palmerton – 6-2, 190 senior
Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 210 senior
Lucas Sabol, Richland – 5-10, 175 senior
DEFENSIVE BACK
Ethan Susen, Wilmington – 5-9, 160 junior
Colin Luckenbill, Pine Grove – 5-10, 155 senior
Mehki Flowers, Steel-High – 6-1, 190 sophomore
Shakur Smalls, West Catholic – 6-2, 185 senior
SPECIALIST
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown – 5-10, 195 senior
ATHLETE
Macklin Ayers, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 210 senior
Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote – 6-0, 185 senior