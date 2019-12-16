High School Field Hockey Graphic

Local high school field hockey players from across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County were named to the 2019 PA All-State Field Hockey teams for the 2019 campaign. The teams were broken down by classification, Single A, AA, and AAA.

Below is a list of individuals from the local coverage area who earned a spot on their respective teams:

AAA

Olivia Watson, Easton, 1st Team

Riley McDonald, Easton, 2nd Team, 

Lanie Stem, Easton, 2nd Team

Kaitlyn Csentsis, Emmaus, 1st Team

Annika Herbine, Emmaus, 1st Team

Kyleigh Faust, Emmaus, 1st Team

Rachel Herbine, Emmaus, 2nd Team

Bailey Tietz, Emmaus, 2nd Team

Baily Tietz, Emmaus, 2nd Team

Ella Maillie, Exeter, Honorable Mention

Aaliyah Linfoot, Exeter, Honorable Mention

Madison Molchany, Parkland, 2nd Team

Olivia Vaccari, Parkland, 2nd Team

Aubrey Semler, Parkland, Honorable Mention

Erica Steele, Parkland, Honorable Mention

Jacey Wittel, Pocono Mountain East, 1st Team

Samantha Rivera, Pocono Mountain East, Honorable Mention

Emma Valinote, Stroudsburg, 1st Team

Amanda Duke, Stroudsburg, Honorable Mention

Madison Herb, Wilson WL, 1st Team

Morgan Kaufman, Wilson WL, 1st Team

Reagan Underwood, Wilson WL, 1st Team

Bryn Underwood, Wilson WL, 1st Team

Kailie Connor, Wilson WL, 2nd Team

Emily Horace, Wilson WL, 2nd Team

Katelyn Bailey, Wilson WL, Honorable Mention

AA

Aubreigh Uba, Berks Catholic, Honorable Mention

Julia Bressler, Berks Catholic, 2nd Team,

Sydney Grim, Berks Catholic, Honorable Mention

Brea Borrell, Conrad Weiser, Honorable Mention

Iris Gluck, Southern Lehigh, Honorable Mention

Mackenzie Reese, Southern Lehigh, 1st Team

Zoey Ritter, Southern Lehigh, Honorable Mention

Talayna Viscuso, Twin Valley, 2nd Team

Emma Winther, Twin Valley, 1st Team

Natali Foster, Twin Valley, 1st Team

Carlie Servis, Twin Valley, 1st Team

SINGLE A

Lauren Schellhamer, Northwestern, 1st Team

Allyson Myers, Northwestern, 2nd Team

Greenleigh McGeehee, Northwestern, Honorable Mention

Sophia Mackrella, Oley Valley, 1st Team

Sarah Beers, Oley Valley, 1st Team

Sophia Gladieux, Oley Valley, 1st Team

Paige Graber, Oley Valley, Honorable Mention

Samantha Vaccaro, Oley Valley, Honorable Mention

Camryn Zavacky, Saucon Valley, Honorable Mention