Local high school field hockey players from across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County were named to the 2019 PA All-State Field Hockey teams for the 2019 campaign. The teams were broken down by classification, Single A, AA, and AAA.
Below is a list of individuals from the local coverage area who earned a spot on their respective teams:
AAA
Olivia Watson, Easton, 1st Team
Riley McDonald, Easton, 2nd Team,
Lanie Stem, Easton, 2nd Team
Kaitlyn Csentsis, Emmaus, 1st Team
Annika Herbine, Emmaus, 1st Team
Kyleigh Faust, Emmaus, 1st Team
Rachel Herbine, Emmaus, 2nd Team
Bailey Tietz, Emmaus, 2nd Team
Ella Maillie, Exeter, Honorable Mention
Aaliyah Linfoot, Exeter, Honorable Mention
Madison Molchany, Parkland, 2nd Team
Olivia Vaccari, Parkland, 2nd Team
Aubrey Semler, Parkland, Honorable Mention
Erica Steele, Parkland, Honorable Mention
Jacey Wittel, Pocono Mountain East, 1st Team
Samantha Rivera, Pocono Mountain East, Honorable Mention
Emma Valinote, Stroudsburg, 1st Team
Amanda Duke, Stroudsburg, Honorable Mention
Madison Herb, Wilson WL, 1st Team
Morgan Kaufman, Wilson WL, 1st Team
Reagan Underwood, Wilson WL, 1st Team
Bryn Underwood, Wilson WL, 1st Team
Kailie Connor, Wilson WL, 2nd Team
Emily Horace, Wilson WL, 2nd Team
Katelyn Bailey, Wilson WL, Honorable Mention
AA
Aubreigh Uba, Berks Catholic, Honorable Mention
Julia Bressler, Berks Catholic, 2nd Team,
Sydney Grim, Berks Catholic, Honorable Mention
Brea Borrell, Conrad Weiser, Honorable Mention
Iris Gluck, Southern Lehigh, Honorable Mention
Mackenzie Reese, Southern Lehigh, 1st Team
Zoey Ritter, Southern Lehigh, Honorable Mention
Talayna Viscuso, Twin Valley, 2nd Team
Emma Winther, Twin Valley, 1st Team
Natali Foster, Twin Valley, 1st Team
Carlie Servis, Twin Valley, 1st Team
SINGLE A
Lauren Schellhamer, Northwestern, 1st Team
Allyson Myers, Northwestern, 2nd Team
Greenleigh McGeehee, Northwestern, Honorable Mention
Sophia Mackrella, Oley Valley, 1st Team
Sarah Beers, Oley Valley, 1st Team
Sophia Gladieux, Oley Valley, 1st Team
Paige Graber, Oley Valley, Honorable Mention
Samantha Vaccaro, Oley Valley, Honorable Mention
Camryn Zavacky, Saucon Valley, Honorable Mention