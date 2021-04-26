Several Lehigh Valley area high school girls' basketball teams were selected for the 2020-21 all-state teams. The Pennsylvania Sports Writers announced the rosters on Monday.
At the 6A level, Talya Brugler of Nazareth was picked for the first team. Parkland's Lindsay Berger earned a spot on the second team as well as Stroudsburg's Emily Strunk.
In the 5A classification, Kourtney Wilson of Bethlehem Catholic was chosen for the third-team.
At 3A, Notre Dame Green Pond's Antonia Bates and Trinity Williams of Palisades were given second team honors.
Click here to view the full list.