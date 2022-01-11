Four Reading United alums heard their names called out during the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Among those, former Wyomissing and Penn State standout, Seth Kuhn.
Kuhn was taken off the board with the 73rd overall pick by the New York Red Bulls. He's the first Berks County player drafted since Corey Hertzog in 2011, who was also drafted by the Red Bulls.
The former Nittany Lion appeared in 13 games for United, and was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Second Team, finishing with five goals and eight assists for the Nittany Lions.
Aside from Kuhn, the three other United players to get drafted were; Simon Becher, Tsiki Nstabeleng and Daniel Bloyou.