MOHNTON, Pa. - Team USA and Team Puerto Rico will go head-to-head on the strip at Maple Grove Raceway. Representing Team USA, a local racer who calls Maple Grove his home.
George Diaz will put his Mazda RX7 on the track looking to bring home the win, and bragging rights for team USA.
The races will take place all next weekend, July 9th-11th, with qualifying to start. Diaz is looking forward to racing at his home track and interacting with all the fans there.
He hopes to bring racing to the next generation who inspire to be or have interest in trying to get into the sport.