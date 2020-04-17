Dozens of local school districts showed their support for those impacted by coronavirus by participating in the Light Up The Stadium campaign that took place throughout the Lehigh Valley. In total 46 schools in District 11 lit up their empty stadiums and scoreboards to honor the seniors in the class of 2020 as well as the frontline workers battled COVID-19.
The group of schools included those from the East Penn Conference, the Colonial League, and the Schuylkill League. Even schools without lights at their stadiums adapted and found ways to join the event.
Scoreboards displayed the score of 2020 to honor this year's graduating class as well as 4th down and 19 yards to go to symbolize that COVID-19 is on its final down.
School officials shared the scenes at their illuminated stadium on social media throughout the night.
Montford E Illick Stadium. Saucon Valley High School #SVPanthers @PIAADistrictXI @Colonial_League #PIAAtogether pic.twitter.com/E4bMi1flWl— SV Athletics (@SauconAthletics) April 18, 2020
Friday Night Lights— SlaterAthletics (@SlaterAthletics) April 17, 2020
⚒ Wish this stadium was full with our fans, students, and student-athletes. @PIAADistrictXI @SlaterAthletics @Colonial_League #PIAAtogether pic.twitter.com/uJVhvoa6GG
Al Erdosy Stadium, Northampton Area High School. Thank you to our seniors and all medical providers, first responders and essential employees! @PIAASports @PIAADistrictXI @EastPennConf18 @PAStateADs @SchLeague @Colonial_League @mystlukes pic.twitter.com/ruuXLW3vcE— Northampton Athletics (@KonkreteKids) April 18, 2020