READING, Pa. - Domingo Jimenez created the Amistad Sports League in 1994 with a vision of bringing together the community in the city of Reading, Pennsylvania. The year has been around for more than 20 years and this month they're planning for their annual game agains sports journalists from the Dominican Republic.

The game will be held on Saturday, July 28th at 1 p.m. at Baer Park in Reading.