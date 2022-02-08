The MLB lockout is still going, and normally this is the time of year where the return to baseball is discussed. Instead, Spring Training has a dark cloud cast over it.
The issue at hand between the MLB and the Players Association, a new collective bargaining agreement, or CBA for short.
Larry Miller, of Miller Law Group, a Berks County based law firm, is a sports attorney well versed in the ongoing negotiations. Miller pointing to the issue the players have in all of this, thinking they got the "short end of the stick" in 2016, the last time the CBA was renewed.
Several points to be looked in the negotiations, one key point, the salary of younger players. The Union seeking to get those players more money prior to hitting free agency.
There is also the issues with pre-arbitration. The MLBPA wanting $105 million down to $100 million in a bonus pool, the League front office countered with $10 million.
The two sides seemingly still very far apart.