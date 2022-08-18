TRENTON, N.J. - Alexandra Elena Franco Rivas, a local Taekwondo instructor in Trenton, New Jersey is set to be honored by the sport that has given so much to her.
Franco Rivas is a well decorated Taekwondo competitor for her home country of Ecuador. Having been apart of the national team during her days of competition. Now she owns a training studio and teached the youth in New Jersey.
On Friday, August 19th, Franco Rivas will be honored as the first female from Ecuador to make it into the Taekwondo Hall of Fame.