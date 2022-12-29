SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin Holiday Wrestling Tournament hitting the mats at the Intermediate School. Day one all about the quarterfinals.
Oley Valley, Wyomissing and Brandywine Heights the other Berks programs in attendance aside from the host Mustangs. Each well represented on the mats in day one.
The Bullets Jacob Deysher getting the fall in the third period in the 121 pound division. Deyshers teammate, Joshua Sterner getting a fall of his own in the 133 pound division, just 24 seconds into his bout.
Two Mustangs wrestlers advancing to the semifinals as well, Andrew Huesgen gets the major decision in the 145 pound division. Later, 172 pound bout, Jackson Schools gets a fall within the opening minute.
Semifinals and finals on tap for Friday.