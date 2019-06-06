Sports

Local talent selected on final day of MLB draft

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:23 PM EDT

Thursday was the last day for the MLB draft, the third day had some local flare to it with several draft picks coming from the area.

Four of the draft picks coming from area colleges and universities, among them two of the picks went to local high schools. There was a regional high school player taken as well on the final day. 

See below for the full list of local and regional draft picks from the final day. 

Draft Picks

21st RD - Toby Welk - 3rd -  PSU Berks - Baltimore Orioles

25th RD - Eric Mock - RHP -  Penn State/Governor Mifflin HS - Cleveland Indians

32nd RD - Jason Reynolds - RHP - Lehigh University - San Diego Padres

37th RD - Reggie Crawford - LHP - North Schuylkill HS - Kansas City Royals

38th RD - Eli Nabholz - RHP - Millersville/Pottsville HS - Milwaukee Brewers

