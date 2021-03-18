ST. LOUIS - A trio of wrestlers from the local area advanced in the championship bracket of the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships at the Enterprise Center. All of Lehigh's wrestlers in the competition have lost and now will battle in the consolation bracket.
Nazareth product Sammy Sasso is the top seed at 149 pounds for Ohio State. He used a late takedown in the bout to earn the win and move on to the quarterfinals.
Mikey Labriola won 5-3 at 174 pounds over Trey Munoz from Arizona State to move to the quarterfinals. The Bethlehem Catholic graduate was the first Nebraska Husker to move to the quarterfinal round during Thursday's evening session.
Austin DeSanto, an Exeter product, also advanced in the championship bracket with Iowa.