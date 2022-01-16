HOLLAND, Pa. - Two Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers won gold at the prestigious Escape the Rock wrestling tournament this weekend at Council Rock South High School.
Nate Desmond and Tyler Kasak survived a gauntlet of competition that features 60 top wrestling programs from 11 different states. Desmond defeated Malvern's Anthony Mutarelli in the 106 final and Kasak knocked of Hill School's Kelvin Griffin at 138.
The Golden Hawks and Notre Dame finished second and fourth in the team race, respectively. Malvern Prep won the event with 224.5 points.
Other placewinners with local ties include: Notre Dame - Ayden Smith (7th at 106), Brandan Chletsos (3rd at 132), Holden Garcia (3rd at 160), Joseph Lapenna (7th at 189); Bethlehem Catholic - Cole Campbell (5th at 113), Cael McIntyre (4th at 120), Dante Frinzi (3rd at 126), Ashton Campbell (8th at 132), Evan Maag (7th at 145); Northampton - Carson Wagner (8th at 113); Quakertown - Collin Gaj (7th at 138); Boyertown - Chance Babb (6th at 145), Fred Retter (4th at 285); Easton - Matthew Cruise (8th at 285).