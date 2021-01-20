Donald Smith, a southpaw with an undefeated record of 10 wins may soon face his toughest test as a professional boxer.
It's been announced that the boxer known as 'No Love' will fight William Foster III, known as the 'Silent Assasin' on Saturday Febrary 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Both boxers are 27 years old and carry an undefeated streak.
Smith from Philadelhpia holds a 10-0 record while Foster III, from New Haven, Connecticut has 11 wins.
The main event fight will be 6 rounds in the welterweight division.
Foster III's last fight was on November 9, 2019 where he defeated Jahmal Dyer by knockout. Smith last fought on August 10, 2019 and defeated Abdur-Raheem Abdullah by unanimous decision.
RDR Promotions organizes the eight fight card.
Pelea de interés llegará a Filadelfia el 6 de febrero
Donald Smith, un zurdo con un récord invicto de 10 victorias, pronto podría enfrentar su prueba más dura como boxeador profesional.
Se ha anunciado que el boxeador conocido como 'No Love' peleará contra William Foster III, conocido como el 'Silent Assasin' el sábado 6 de febrero en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia.
Ambos boxeadores tienen 27 años y llevan una racha invicta.
Smith de Filadelfia tiene un récord de 10-0 mientras que Foster III, de New Haven, Connecticut tiene 11 victorias.
La pelea principal será de 6 asaltos en la división de peso welter.
La última pelea de Foster III fue el 9 de noviembre de 2019, donde derrotó a Jahmal Dyer por nocaut. Smith peleó por última vez el 10 de agosto de 2019 y derrotó a Abdur-Raheem Abdullah por decisión unánime.
RDR Promotions organiza la cartelera de ocho combates.