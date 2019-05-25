Locals earn medals at PIAA Track and Field Championships
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - Student-athletes from across the 69 News coverage area competed at the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Friday at Shippensburg University. Below is a list of the locals who earned medals at the event:
3A BOYS SHOT PUT:
2nd - Thomas Kitchell - Notre Dame
3rd - Brandon George - Berks Catholic
4th - Jeff Kline - Fleetwood
8th - Jack Miller - Wilson WL
3A GIRLS SHOT PUT:
1st - Keeley Suzenski - Berks Catholic
5th - Kasey Thomas - Easton
3A GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP:
3rd - Amanda Tony - Wilson WL
3A Girls Pole Vault:
6th - Jamilie Atiyeh - ACCHS
2A BOYS JAVELIN:
1st - Evan Niedrowski - Wyomissing
3rd - Chris Fredericks - Palmerton
2A BOYS HIGH JUMP:
2nd - Tyler Hulse - Tulpehocken
8th - Zach Moyer - Northern Lehigh
2A Boys Long Jump:
4th - Josh Volak - Palisades
2A GIRLS JAVELIN:
4th - Danielle Trimbur - Oley Valley