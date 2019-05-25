Sports

Locals earn medals at PIAA Track and Field Championships

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - Student-athletes from across the 69 News coverage area competed at the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Friday at Shippensburg University. Below is a list of the locals who earned medals at the event:

3A BOYS SHOT PUT:

2nd - Thomas Kitchell - Notre Dame
3rd - Brandon George - Berks Catholic
4th - Jeff Kline - Fleetwood
8th - Jack Miller - Wilson WL

3A GIRLS SHOT PUT:

1st - Keeley Suzenski - Berks Catholic
5th - Kasey Thomas - Easton

3A GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP:

3rd - Amanda Tony - Wilson WL

3A Girls Pole Vault:

6th - Jamilie Atiyeh - ACCHS

2A BOYS JAVELIN:

1st - Evan Niedrowski - Wyomissing
3rd - Chris Fredericks - Palmerton

2A BOYS HIGH JUMP:

2nd - Tyler Hulse - Tulpehocken

8th - Zach Moyer - Northern Lehigh

2A Boys Long Jump:

4th - Josh Volak - Palisades

2A GIRLS JAVELIN:

4th - Danielle Trimbur - Oley Valley​

