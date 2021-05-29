SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The 2021 PIAA Track and Field Championships concluded on Saturday with 3A competition at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University.
Local student-athletes from across the coverage area earned medals in the respective events. Below is a list of those top finishers:
3A Girls
Katie Dallas (Wilson WL)---2nd in 800
Annika Ermold (Governor Mifflin)---5th in shot put, 7th in discus
Denee Hibbert (Exeter)---7th in triple jump
Wilson WL---6th in 3200 relay
Caryn Rippey (Wilson WL)---3rd in 1600
Hannah Cassner (Daniel Boone)---4th in javelin
Caitlin Spanitz (Bethlehem Catholic)---7th in pole vault
Madison Trout (Southern Lehigh)---3rd in 100m
Emily Strunk (Stroudsburg)---7th in shot put
Sophie Emin (Easton)---4th in 800
3A Boys
Collin Burkhart (Nazareth)---STATE CHAMPION in javelin, 8th in shot put
TJ White (Muhlenberg)---7th in high jump
Jordan Wicker (Nazareth)---5th in long jump, 3rd in triple jump
Cody Breidenbach (Nazareth)---7th in shot put
Tristan Schmidt (Emmaus)---3rd in javelin
Damon Simpson (Wilson Area)---4th in 100
Wilson Area---6th in 400 relay
Ben Henry (Northampton)---5th in 200