SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The 2021 PIAA Track and Field Championships concluded on Saturday with 3A competition at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University.

Local student-athletes from across the coverage area earned medals in the respective events. Below is a list of those top finishers:

3A Girls

Katie Dallas (Wilson WL)---2nd in 800

Annika Ermold (Governor Mifflin)---5th in shot put, 7th in discus

Denee Hibbert (Exeter)---7th in triple jump

Wilson WL---6th in 3200 relay

Caryn Rippey (Wilson WL)---3rd in 1600

Hannah Cassner (Daniel Boone)---4th in javelin

Caitlin Spanitz (Bethlehem Catholic)---7th in pole vault

Madison Trout (Southern Lehigh)---3rd in 100m

Emily Strunk (Stroudsburg)---7th in shot put

Sophie Emin (Easton)---4th in 800

3A Boys

Collin Burkhart (Nazareth)---STATE CHAMPION in javelin, 8th in shot put

TJ White (Muhlenberg)---7th in high jump

Jordan Wicker (Nazareth)---5th in long jump, 3rd in triple jump

Cody Breidenbach (Nazareth)---7th in shot put

Tristan Schmidt (Emmaus)---3rd in javelin

Damon Simpson (Wilson Area)---4th in 100

Wilson Area---6th in 400 relay

Ben Henry (Northampton)---5th in 200