The 2021 all-state high school softball teams were released on Tuesday. Multiple local student-athletes were among the rosters released.
Below is a list of the local high school softball players who were selected:
Single A
Emma Mauer, Tri Valley, Second Team Pitcher
Sydney Schley, Twi Valley, Second Team Pitcher
Athena Matenkowski, Marian Catholic, Second Team First Base
Lexi Snyder, Tri Valley, Second Team Third Base
Gianna Poletti, Tri Valley, First Team Shortstop
Jordan Pandy, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg, First Team Outfield
Grace Header, Tri Valley, Second Team Outfield
Double-A
Alex Bogle, Williams Valley, Second Team Catcher
Tori Rabuck, Williams Valley, Second Team First Base
Emma Criswell, Williams Valley, First Team Utility
Lainie Shoop, Williams Valley, Second Team Utility
Triple-A
Megan Green, Palmerton, First Team Catcher
Joslin Stitzer, North Schuylkill, First Team First Base
Emily Baumgardt, Palmerton, Second Team Shortstop
Megan Serfass, Palmerton, First Team Outfield
Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove, First Team Utility
4A
Haley Gravish, Hamburg, Second Team Pitcher
Jennifer Barbera, Saucon Valley, First Team First Base
Molly Mitman, Northwestern, Second Team First Base
Anna Laughlin, Blue Mountain, Second Team Third Base
Morgan Farthing, Northwestern, First Team Shortstop
Bryn Russian, Blue Mountain, Second Team Shortstop
Jaden Spigner, Bethlehem Catholic, First Team Outfield
Sage Toman, Northwestern, First Team Outfield
Kylie Zentz, Northwestern, Second Team Outfield
Jaclyn Barbera, Saucon Valley, First Team Utility
5A
Holly Walter, Southern Lehigh, First Team Third Base
Morgan Benner, Southern Lehigh, First Team Shortstop
Rylee Hobel, Southern Lehigh, Second Team Outfield
6A
Katie Zaun, Parkland, Second Team Pitcher