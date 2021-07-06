High School Softball Graphic

The 2021 all-state high school softball teams were released on Tuesday. Multiple local student-athletes were among the rosters released.

Below is a list of the local high school softball players who were selected:

Single A

Emma Mauer, Tri Valley, Second Team Pitcher

Sydney Schley, Twi Valley, Second Team Pitcher

Athena Matenkowski, Marian Catholic, Second Team First Base

Lexi Snyder, Tri Valley, Second Team Third Base

Gianna Poletti, Tri Valley, First Team Shortstop

Jordan Pandy, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg, First Team Outfield

Grace Header, Tri Valley, Second Team Outfield

Double-A

Alex Bogle, Williams Valley, Second Team Catcher

Tori Rabuck, Williams Valley, Second Team First Base

Emma Criswell, Williams Valley, First Team Utility

Lainie Shoop, Williams Valley, Second Team Utility

Triple-A

Megan Green, Palmerton, First Team Catcher

Joslin Stitzer, North Schuylkill, First Team First Base

Emily Baumgardt, Palmerton, Second Team Shortstop

Megan Serfass, Palmerton, First Team Outfield

Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove, First Team Utility

4A

Haley Gravish, Hamburg, Second Team Pitcher

Jennifer Barbera, Saucon Valley, First Team First Base

Molly Mitman, Northwestern, Second Team First Base

Anna Laughlin, Blue Mountain, Second Team Third Base

Morgan Farthing, Northwestern, First Team Shortstop

Bryn Russian, Blue Mountain, Second Team Shortstop

Jaden Spigner, Bethlehem Catholic, First Team Outfield

Sage Toman, Northwestern, First Team Outfield

Kylie Zentz, Northwestern, Second Team Outfield

Jaclyn Barbera, Saucon Valley, First Team Utility

5A

Holly Walter, Southern Lehigh, First Team Third Base

Morgan Benner, Southern Lehigh, First Team Shortstop

Rylee Hobel, Southern Lehigh, Second Team Outfield

6A

Katie Zaun, Parkland, Second Team Pitcher