Several local high school field hockey players landed on the all-state field hockey teams when the rosters were announced on Tuesday. Leading the way was Emmaus with four players on the all-state first team squad. Wilson and Twin Valley each had a trio of players on the first team.
Below is a list of local student-athletes who were named to all-state teams in each classification:
AAA
First-Team: Abby Burnett (Emmaus), Annika Herbine (Emmaus), Kyleigh Faust (Emmaus), Rachel Herbine (Emmaus), Katelyn Bailey (Wilson), Erika Culp (Wilson), Madison Herb (Wilson).
Second-Team: Alexis Causa (Easton), Sophie Emin (Easton), Alexis Kociban (Emmaus), Bailey Tietz (Emmaus), Jenna Villeneuve (Emmaus)
Honorable Mention: Ava Milia (Easton), Jocelyn Morgan (Easton), Mallory Kline (Ephrata)
AA
First-Team: Julia Bressler (Berks Catholic), Aubreigh Uba (Berks Catholic), Casey Lynn Dewald (Fleetwood), Jacey Wittel (Pocono Mountain East), Mackenzie Reese (Southern Lehigh), Natali Foster (Twin Valley), Carlie Servis (Twin Valley), Emma Winther (Twin Valley)
Second-Team: Sydney Grim (Berks Catholic), Brea Borrell (Conrad Weiser), Sarah Althouse (Muhlenberg), Maddie Stevens (Twin Valley)
Honorable Mention: Guliana Ditsky (Berks Catholic), Olivia Handelong (Pocono Mountain East), Tierney McCarroll (Pocono Mountain East), Morgan Benner (Southern Lehigh), Riley MacIntosh (Southern Lehigh), Makayla Carahaly (Twin Valley)
A
First-Team: Lauren Schellhamer (Northwestern)
Second-Team: Charlotte Horn (Northwestern), Greenleigh McGehee (Northwestern), Bailee Christman (Oley Valley), Samantha Vaccaro (Oley Valley)
Honorable Mention: Alexandra Lister (Northwestern)