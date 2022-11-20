Here are the upcoming dates and times for the PIAA football playoff games involving District 11 and District 3 teams:
Friday, November 25
Class 4A
11-1 Allentown Central Catholic vs. 10-Meadville at Bald Eagle Area HS, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
3-1 Wyomissing vs. 4-1 Danville at Danville HS, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
11-1 Executive Education vs. 3-1 Trinity at Trinity HS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 26
Class 6A
11-1 Parkland vs. 12-1 St. Joseph's Prep at Liberty HS, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
11-1 Whitehall vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter at Germantown Super Site, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
11-1 Northwestern Lehigh vs. 12-1 Neumann Goretti at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.
Class A
11-1 Northern Lehigh vs. 3-1 Steelton Highspire at Steelton Highspire HS, 1 p.m.