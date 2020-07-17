It is still unknown if fans will be allowed at Philadelphia Eagles games this season, but it is known that the Locker Room in Berks County will stay closed for the upcoming 2020 NFL campaign.
A usual hot spot for local Eagles fans that attracts hundreds of fans each season for the last 14 years will not open due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Barry Vagnoni stated that he came to the decision after speaking with doctors, lawyers, and family members.
Vagnoni noted that it is a special place for many fans, but this is the safer option for the upcoming season.