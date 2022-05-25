READING, Pa. - Logan O'Hoppe is one of the hottest hitters in the Reading lineup, and Double-A baseball right now. The Phillies prospect is hitting .345 in the month of May.
On Tuesday, O'Hoppe recorded two more hits to add to that average. Along with the strong average, he has recorded six home runs and 11 RBIs. Those numbers will make do at any level.
O'Hoppe just continuing to remain calm at the plate, and stick with his same approach. He gave credit to hitting coach Tyler Henson as well for helping him stick to his strengths.