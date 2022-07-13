READING, Pa. - Two Reading Fightin Phils will take to the field next week as part of the MLB All-Star festivities. Logan O'Hoppe joining teammate, Erik Miller in the Futures game.
O'Hoppe has been a man on fire from the dish so far this season for the Fightins, currently hitting .276 with 40 RBIs and 14 home runs.
For the catcher, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity through the early portion of his pro-career. O'Hoppe with the excitement in his voice as he talks about the upcoming event on Saturday night.