BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty boys' basketball team has experienced recent success in the past few seasons, now the Hurricanes will look to continue that with a new head coach. Nigel Long takes over the program heading into the 2020-21 season as the Freedom graduate took over for Chad Landis.
Long, who was an assistant coach at Bethlehem Catholic previously, likes the mix of experienced players and talented newcomers the team has.
"We've got a nice mix of veterans, guys that were on that successful team last year that won fifteen games in a row and played in the PPL," he said. "And we have some young guys too, a nice mix of freshmen and sophomores that have some potential. You know, don't have the experience, but we're excited for what their potential brings."
Long knows this season has a tough schedule, but he is excited for the challenge ahead.