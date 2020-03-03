FORT MYERS, Fla. - Long-time collegiate baseball coach Yogi Lutz earned his 900th career win on Tuesday as he led Alvernia to a doubleheader sweep against Finlandia University in Florida at The Player Development Complex. Lutz became just the fifth active Division III baseball coach to reach 900 victories in a career.
The historic victory game in the first game of the twinbill. The Golden Wolves won 16-4 and then Alvernia won 25-0 in the second game. In the nightcap, senior pitcher Michael Simmerman threw a no-hitter, just the fourth in team history.
Lutz has been the head coach at Alvernia since 1987.