Long way from home, Arens wants to keep winning with KU
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown University mens basketball team is keeping their playoff hopes alive during an up and down season with a young team. They have made the playoffs the past six seasons.
There's been one constant on this current roster from the run of playoff berths, Facundo Arens. He has made it to the postseason the past two years with the Golden Bears.
Arens hails from Argentina, and his basketball role model, Manu Ginobli. Arens has only one thing on his mind out on the court, winning.
The past 6 Season the Kutztown Mens Basketball team has made the playoffs...Teams currently in playoff position despite a large group of newcomers.
One player who's been to the postseason last 2 Years Has been Facundo Arens...
Not your typical K-U recuit, Arens hails from Argentina...