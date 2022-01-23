TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford stood on the sideline helplessly watching Tom Brady be Tom Brady, leading another exhilarating comeback.
This time, though, the seven-time Super Bowl champion left too much time on the clock, giving Stafford a chance to create some playoff magic of his own.
Turns out, 42 seconds was just enough for the Los Angeles quarterback to pull off a Brady-like finish that sent the Rams to the NFC championship game for the second time in four seasons with a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, and the team’s biggest offseason acquisition used a pair of long completions to NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp to position the Rams for Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired.
The Rams (14-5) will host next Sunday’s NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers, aiming for a second trip to the Super Bowl in four seasons.
Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three of the Rams’ four turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.