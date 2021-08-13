WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Lotto Elite Pro Tennis Challenge is returning to Berks County for a second straight year. Some of the top players in the world will take to the court next weekend.
Eight of the top 200 players will partake in the Lotto Elite event at the Ehmke Tennis Facility.
Ernests Gulbis, one of the top players in the field, is looking forward to hitting the court for this event once more. He knows that it will provide a good challenge with field they have put together.
The challenge is looked at as a warm-up of sorts for the upcoming U.S. Open at the end of the month.