READING, Pa. - The Lotto Elite Pro Challenge is set to take place in Reading on August 15 and 16. The professional tennis event is set to bring several world-ranked players to Berks County.
A trio of players from the top 200 in the world are set to be in the field, including Denis Kudla, the 111th ranked player. Bradley Klahn and Thai-Son Kwiakowski will also be competing.
A total of $7,000 in prize money will be up for grabs. The event serves as a warm-up for the upcoming U.S. Open in New York. Players will head to the U.S. Open from Berks County.