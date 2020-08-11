READING, Pa. - The Lotto Elite Pro tennis event is set for later this month in Berks County and is set up to be a tune-up event for professionals before one the sport's major events. Half of the field that is set to compete at the upcoming local competition will then head to New York to compete in the U.S. Open.
A full field of professionals, including eight world-ranked players, will be coming for $7,000 in prize money at the event in Wyomissing. The competition is closed to spectators, but will be live-streamed.