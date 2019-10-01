READING, Pa. - Training camp is now underway for the Reading Royals as the team prepares for the upcoming 2019-20 season. As the players return to Berks County, they each have their own story of how they trained in the off-season. Brayden Low competed across the globe.

The forward played in the Australian Hockey League during part of his off-season in an effort to stay in game-shape. In total, he spent six weeks with the Canberra Brave. Then Low returned home to rest in Vancouver before returning to Reading for camp.

Low looks to have a big 2019-20 season. He had a 33-point campaign a year ago.

