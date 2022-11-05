HARRISBURG (Video courtesy of WPMT Fox 43) - Lower Dauphin and Boiling Springs captured District 3 Class 3A and 1A titles on Saturday at Central Dauphin MS.
The Falcons handed Wilson only their second loss of the season with 3-2 overtime victory in the 3A championship matchup. Emma Staron had tied things up in regulation for the Bulldogs when she converted a penalty stroke with seconds remaining. Katelyn Strawser scored just the game-winner just over a minute into OT.
In Class 1A, Boiling Springs win their first-ever district crown by defeating Oley Valley 3-1. Karlee Howard scored the lone goal for the Lynx to tie the game at 1.