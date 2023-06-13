LANCASTER, Pa. - The PIAA 2A semifinal hitting the court at Manheim Township High School. Exeter trying to punch its ticket to the title game but coming up short in four sets to Lower Dauphin, 3-1.
The Eagles came out swinging in game one, Gaige Gabriel with one of his several kills on the night to help put his squad up one with a, 25-16 win. Gabriel would record his 1000th career kill later in the match.
After tying things up, 1-1 heading into the third set Lower Dauphin would begin to take control. They would go on to take set three, 25-18 and set four 25-22 to knock out the Eagles from the tournament.
Exeter's fantastic season comes to a close with its only two losses coming against Lower Dauphin.