HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. - Exeter boys volleyball making a run to the District III-2A title match. A tall task standing in the Eagles way, as the defending District and PIAA champs looking the part on Thursday night.
Lower Dauphin came out swinging to reclaim its District title in three straight sets over the Eagles.
Both teams battling it out in the first set, the Falcons and Eagles needing extra points. Arun Gopinath with the winning ace for the Falcons, 28-26. The Falcons would runaway with the second set, 25-17.
With the Eagles on the brink, the Falcons would get kill from Digby Althoff to put the match away.