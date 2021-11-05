TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC - The Reading Royals got back over the .500 mark on Friday night with a, 4-3 road win over Trois-Rivieres.
The Royals got their goals from four different scorers - Cam Strong, Charlie Gerard, Jackson Cressey and Brayden Low. For Strong and Cressey, it was their first goals on the season. Gerard and Low netting their second in the win.
First period, Strong and Cressey gave the Royals a 2-0 lead with goals four minutes apart. Trois-Rivieres would outscore the Royals, 3-1 from that point until the end of the second period.
Cressey's goal in the second period prevented the Royals from falling behind.
In the third, it was Low who scored the lone goal of the period just under the midway mark of the third, for the win.
The Royals and Lions will hit the ice again on Saturday night.