EASTON, Pa. - The Loyola Maryland women's basketball team wore down a short-handed Lafayette squad for 61-52 victory in the opening round of the Patriot League tournament at Kirby Sports Center.
Down to just six healthy players available, the Leopards (10-18) led by 27-26 at halftime but the Greyhounds started the second half on an 8-0 run. Lafayette closed to 49-47 in the fourth quarter on a Makayla Andrews jump shot but the visitors scored the next six points to push the lead to eight.
Andrews led Lafayette with 14 points and Abby Antognoli added 13. Loyola will face top seed Boston University on Monday in the quarterfinal round.