BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Sharp-shooting Loyola Maryland upset Lehigh 91-82 on Saturday at Stabler Arena.
Freshman Deon Perry scored a career-high 28 points as the Greyhounds (9-18, 4-10) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit. Loyola Maryland shot 55% from the field in the second half and outscored the hosts 51-36 over the final 20 minutes.
Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (14-11, 9-5) with 23 points and Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Lehigh will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host Navy on Wednesday.