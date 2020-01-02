READING, Pa. - Albright women's basketball coach Janice Luck was named the D-III News Coach of the Month for the month of December, which was announced on Thursday. Luck led the Lions through an impressive 12-0 start to the 2019-20 season.
Albright is currently nationally ranked and is 12th in Division III in scoring offense with an 81 points per game average.
This is the first time Luck has earned this honor in her career. She wasn't the only Lion earning accolades this week. Dejah Terrell was named to the D3Hoops.com Team of The Week.