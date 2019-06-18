Sports

LV softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup pool play

Team does not advance to championship round

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 07:06 PM EDT

LV softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup pool play

PHILADELPHIA - The Lehigh Valley team went 1-1 through the first two games of pool play in Carpenter Cup softball action at FDR Park on Tuesday. The squad defeated PCCAF 10-0 in five innings earlier in the day and then lost to Mid-Penn 4-1 in their second contest.

Then LV took on Delaware North in their third game of a busy Tuesday, but lost 7-0. With a 1-2 record from pool play the team did not advance out of pool play.

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

New suspect arrested in David Ortiz's shooting
Brian Blanco Getty Images

New suspect arrested in David Ortiz's shooting

Fightins top RubberDucks, fall short of playoff spot

Fightins top RubberDucks, fall short of playoff spot

Chad Henne honored in Baseballtown

Chad Henne honored in Baseballtown

Phillies-Nationals rained out for second consecutive night

Phillies-Nationals rained out for second consecutive night

IronPigs drop fifth straight game

IronPigs drop fifth straight game

Burlington beats LV in Carpenter Cup baseball final

Burlington beats LV in Carpenter Cup baseball final

LV softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup pool play

LV softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup pool play

Berks/L-L softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup play

Berks/L-L softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup play

PPL Center to host Flyers rookie game

PPL Center to host Flyers rookie game

Flyers acquire Braun from Sharks for draft picks

Flyers acquire Braun from Sharks for draft picks