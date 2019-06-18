LV softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup pool play

PHILADELPHIA - The Lehigh Valley team went 1-1 through the first two games of pool play in Carpenter Cup softball action at FDR Park on Tuesday. The squad defeated PCCAF 10-0 in five innings earlier in the day and then lost to Mid-Penn 4-1 in their second contest.

Then LV took on Delaware North in their third game of a busy Tuesday, but lost 7-0. With a 1-2 record from pool play the team did not advance out of pool play.