As the Lehigh Valley moved to the yellow phase on Friday and hopes to move to green in a matter of weeks in Governor Tom Wolf's re-opening plan for Pennsylvania, there are hopes of a high school baseball tournament in August.
Event organizers have put together a 32-team tournament that will span four days across the first two weeks of August that will see local high school teams from across the area in action.
All teams from the EPC and Colonial League, except for Dieruff and Northern Lehigh, will be in the field. Additionally, Pennridge, Quakertown, and Upper Perk will be in the tournament.
Action will begin with two days of pool play followed by the playoff bracket that takes place on August 7. The semifinals and championship are slated for August 9.
Each team is guaranteed three games agains all the teams within their pool.
Event organizers anticipate using local high school and college fields as sites for games throughout the tournament. Location specifics will be announced in the coming weeks as more guidance comes for the green phase.