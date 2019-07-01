Sports

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

IronPigs slugger won Eastern League title

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 06:34 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley IronPigs slugger Deivy Grullon is set to compete in the International League's Home Run Derby during the upcoming Triple-A all-star festivities later this month. Grullon is familiar with the contest as he won the Eastern League's derby a year ago as a member of the Reading Fightins.

The IL all-star this year has hit 12 homers thus far. He will compete against seven other hitters for the title in El Paso Texas on July 8.

Grullon and the IronPigs visit the Buffalo Bisons Monday night at 7:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Flyers make several moves on first day of NHL free agency

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

New LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Updated Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room

Police: Man negotiated $30,000 bounty in botched hit that hurt Ortiz

Police: Man negotiated $30,000 bounty in botched hit that hurt Ortiz

15-year-old Cori 'Coco' Gauff stuns Venus Williams at Wimbledon
Getty Images

15-year-old Cori 'Coco' Gauff stuns Venus Williams at Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Wimbledon in first round
Getty Images

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Wimbledon in first round

World Cup: English women chase history against USA
Getty Images

World Cup: English women chase history against USA

'Bobby Bonilla Day': Retire MLB'er makes bank every July 1
AllSport/Getty Images

'Bobby Bonilla Day': Retire MLB'er makes bank every July 1

Venus Williams starting YouTube channel
Getty Images

Venus Williams starting YouTube channel