LV's Grullon to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley IronPigs slugger Deivy Grullon is set to compete in the International League's Home Run Derby during the upcoming Triple-A all-star festivities later this month. Grullon is familiar with the contest as he won the Eastern League's derby a year ago as a member of the Reading Fightins.

The IL all-star this year has hit 12 homers thus far. He will compete against seven other hitters for the title in El Paso Texas on July 8.

Grullon and the IronPigs visit the Buffalo Bisons Monday night at 7:05 p.m.