Oley Valley defeated Scranton Prep 8-6 in a PIAA 3A baseball quarterfinal on Thursday evening. With the win the Lynx advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Berks county squad jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and held on for the win.
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 8:54 pm
Web Producer
