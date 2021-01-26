ANNVILLE, Pa. - MAC officials announced on Tuesday the details for the return of men's and women's basketball next month. The shortened, conference only schedule will end with a championship week.
The MAC is set to open conference play on February 11 then proceed with a five-week regular season before heading into championship week. March 15-21 is set for championship week, but conference officials are working out the details for it and it will be evaluated during the regular season.
All told 13 men's teams and 14 women's squads will compete on the hardwood this winter.
Locally, Albright, Alvernia, and DeSales are set to compete in both men's and women's basketball. Alvernia, however, has opted out of the first two weeks of the season.
