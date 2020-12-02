The Mid Atlantic Conference announced on Wednesday it's tentative plans to have a mens and womens' basketball and swim season in early 2021. The conference has already canceled all wrestling and indoor track competition.
During a conference call Wednesday, the MAC board of directors discussed holding select Winter sports competitions with the possibility of a championship season too. Mens and womens' basketball would begin play in February, swimming would get start in early March.
The competitions to tentatively be held would be in-conference only. Both Athletic Directors at Arcadia and Alvernia are anxious for the opportunity to get some of their student-athletes back into competition.