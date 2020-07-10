The Middle Atlantic Conference released a statement on Friday noting their intention to play their fall 2020 sports season. The plans come after the conference's President's Council met on Thursday.
The plan for the MAC is "to pursue fall athletics competition," but they will play only against their conference opponents. Play won't be allowed to start earlier than September 18. According to the statement, the President's Council can revisit the decision to play, if they deem necessary, based on the evolving health factors at that time.
“It is paramount that each campus prioritizes the health of its entire campus community,” said Megan Morrison, MAC Executive Director, in a statement. “I am hopeful that with carefully crafted resocialization plans, athletics, as an integral piece in the co-curricular experience for so many student-athletes and campuses, may be able to happen this fall.”
The MAC is an 18-member Division III conference. Locally Albright, Alvernia, and DeSales are members of the MAC.