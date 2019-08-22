Sports

MacDonald to represent Berks in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 06:57 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:57 PM EDT

MacDonald to represent Berks in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

READING, Pa. - Reading Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald was named to Berks County's first Real Men Wear Pink campaign to help fight breast cancer. Additionally the team announced their Pink In the Rink game will be on Feb. 8 2020.

"I am excited to work with the ACS in Berks County's first RMWP campaign," MacDonald stated in the team's news release. "As a cancer survivor I know first-hand how this disease can affect us all. The ACS does an outstanding job raising money and awareness about the effects of cancer and supporting families going through the treatment process. Please join me and the rest of the Reading Royals in supporting this amazing organization and all they do to fight this disease."

MacDonald will wear pink every day during the month of October.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Optimistic Wilson looking forward

New Optimistic Wilson looking forward

Kutztown High taking steps forward

Kutztown High taking steps forward

Moravian Academy expects to continue tradition this fall

New Moravian Academy expects to continue tradition this fall

Experienced Lynx ready to contend for titles

Experienced Lynx ready to contend for titles

MacDonald to represent Berks in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

New MacDonald to represent Berks in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
Harry How/Getty Images

Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge

US Figure Skating bans coach over sex abuse allegations
Taro Yamasaki/Getty Images via CNN

US Figure Skating bans coach over sex abuse allegations

Harper, Dickerson help Phillies beat Boston 5-2

Harper, Dickerson help Phillies beat Boston 5-2

IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1

IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1

Fightins, Sea Dogs final game cancelled in 5th inning

Fightins, Sea Dogs final game cancelled in 5th inning