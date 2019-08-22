MacDonald to represent Berks in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

READING, Pa. - Reading Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald was named to Berks County's first Real Men Wear Pink campaign to help fight breast cancer. Additionally the team announced their Pink In the Rink game will be on Feb. 8 2020.

"I am excited to work with the ACS in Berks County's first RMWP campaign," MacDonald stated in the team's news release. "As a cancer survivor I know first-hand how this disease can affect us all. The ACS does an outstanding job raising money and awareness about the effects of cancer and supporting families going through the treatment process. Please join me and the rest of the Reading Royals in supporting this amazing organization and all they do to fight this disease."

MacDonald will wear pink every day during the month of October.