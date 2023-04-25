JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Lehigh Valley extends its win streak to four with a series opening win in Jacksonville on Tuesday morning. The IronPigs knocking off the Jumbo Shrimp, 6-2 in a morning game.
A big third inning for the IronPigs all but ended the game early on in Jacksonville. Jordan Qsar getting things started with an RBI single with the bases loaded scoring Jim Haley. Next batter, John Hicks would draw a walk for the second run.
Vimael Machin would get in on the scoring action, part of a three RBI day with a sac-fly to bring home Weston Wilson. Later in the third, a double-steal with Qsar stealing home would put up the fourth run of the inning.
A pair of RBI singles in the bottom half of the inning by the Jumbo Shrimp would cut the lead in half.
Three innings later, Machin with a solo shot, his third of the season to put the IronPigs up by three, 5-2. Next inning, top of the seventh and Machin would draw a bases loaded walk for the sixth run of the day.
On the mound, Noah Skirrow picked up his second win of the season with five strong innings of work. Skirrow allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out four.
The IronPigs move within one win of getting back to the .500 mark on the season.